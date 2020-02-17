

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis said that European Commission approved Beovu injection for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration or AMD, a leading cause of blindness worldwide.



Beovu also offers the ability to start eligible wet AMD patients on a three-month dosing interval immediately after the loading phase. The EC decision is applicable to all 27 European Union member states as well as the UK, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.



Wet AMD is a chronic, degenerative eye disease caused by an excess of VEGF, a protein that promotes the growth of abnormal blood vessels underneath the macula, the area of the retina responsible for sharp, central vision.



