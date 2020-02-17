

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's economy is set to remain sluggish in the first quarter of 2020, hurt by weak demand for exports and the supply disruptions caused by the Covid-19 outbreak in China, Bundesbank said in its latest monthly report, released on Monday.



A pick up in the growth momentum in the biggest euro area economy is unlikely in the first quarter, the bank said.



Further, the coronavirus outbreak in China is a fresh risk for the German growth outlook, the bank added.



Official figures released last week showed that the German economy stagnated in the final three months of 2019, thanks to slower consumption and weaker exports.



In the third quarter, the economy had grown 0.2 percent.



In the full year 2019, the economy grew 0.6 percent.



