

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Service Corp. International (SCI) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $147.2 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $193.0 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Service Corp. International reported adjusted earnings of $111.3 million or $0.60 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $850.8 million from $820.8 million last year.



Service Corp. International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $111.3 Mln. vs. $99.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.60 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q4): $850.8 Mln vs. $820.8 Mln last year.



