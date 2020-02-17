

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Flowserve Corporation (FLS) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $69.79 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $63.10 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $1.07 billion from $0.99 billion last year.



Flowserve Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $69.79 Mln. vs. $63.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.53 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q4): $1.07 Bln vs. $0.99 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

