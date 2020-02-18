

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Accor, a hospitality group, and Visa (V) form partnership that will deliver enhanced payment experiences to ALL-Accor Live Limitless loyalty members, Accor said.



The partnership will bring together Accor's loyalty program and Visa's global payment capabilities to create the new ALL Visa card. Members who apply for the new Visa card will be able to use it for everyday purchases everywhere Visa is accepted.



Accor said it will collaborate with Visa partner financial institutions and banks in key markets across Europe, North and South America, Middle East and Asia Pacific to issue the new ALL Visa card.



