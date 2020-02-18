Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MUKL ISIN: GB00B1XZS820 Ticker-Symbol: NGLB 
Xetra
17.02.20
17:35 Uhr
25,400 Euro
+0,045
+0,18 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,860
24,915
10:20
24,860
24,915
10:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ANGLO AMERICAN
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC25,400+0,18 %
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED21,955-2,94 %