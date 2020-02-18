

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Flutter Entertainmnt Plc. (FLTR.L) said that the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission informally approved its proposed acquisition of the Stars Group Inc.



The proposed transaction remains subject to approval by the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board as well as further international regulatory bodies.



In October 2019, Flutter Entertainment agreed to buy the Stars Group Inc. (TSG, TSGI.TO).



As per the terms of the deal, the Stars Group Shareholders would be entitled to receive 0.2253 New Flutter Shares in exchange for each TSG Share.



Flutter Shareholders would own about 54.64 per cent and TSG Shareholders would own about 45.36 per cent of the share capital of the Combined Group.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

