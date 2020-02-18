

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's jobless rate increased to the highest level in ten months in January, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.



The unemployment rate rose to 7.5 percent in January from 6.0 percent in December.



The latest unemployment rate was the highest since March 2019, when it was 7.7 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 409,900 in January from 329,100 in the previous month.



The youth jobless rate, which is applied to the 15 to 24 age group, decreased to 22.1 percent in January from 16.3 percent in the prior month.



The employment rate fell to 66.9 percent in January from 68.0 percent in the preceding month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 7.0 percent in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX