Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Revolution bei McDonalds, IKEA, Pokerstars - Sind mit dieser Aktie 1.000% Gewinn möglich?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HF9Y ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Ticker-Symbol: P2F 
Tradegate
18.02.20
10:31 Uhr
4,460 Euro
+0,076
+1,73 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,410
4,484
13:31
4,383
4,453
13:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFAC
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PETROFAC LIMITED4,460+1,73 %