

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $4.14 billion, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $3.69 billion, or $1.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $141.67 billion from $138.79 billion last year.



Walmart Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $1.38 vs. $1.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q4): $141.67 Bln vs. $138.79 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

