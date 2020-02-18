

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Börse Group said Tuesday that it is very well on track with implementation of 'Roadmap 2020': consistent secular growth, 14% net profit CAGR 2017-19, focus on M&A in 2019 resulted in Axioma and Fondcenter acquisitions.



Deutsche Börse said it aims to distribute 40%-60% of adjusted annual net profit to shareholders in form of the regular dividend.



For 2020 the company expects a further increase of net revenue fromsecular growth opportunities by at least 5% and around 1.20 billion euros adjusted net profit.



On Monday, Deutsche Börse reported that its fourth-quarter consolidated net profit rose to 213.2 million euros from last year's 140.0 million euros, with earnings per basic share improving to 1.16 euros from 0.77 euros in the prior year.



