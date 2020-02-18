

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Walmart Inc. (WMT) reported Tuesday that consolidated net income attributable to Walmart for the fourth quarter increased to $4.14 billion or $1.45 per share from $3.69 billion or $1.27 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.38 per share, compared to $1.41 per share last year. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenue for the quarter, comprising net sales and membership and other income, grew 2.1 percent to $141.67 billion from $138.79 billion in the same quarter last year. Revenues grew 2.1 percent to $141.66 billion in constant currency. Analysts were looking for revenues of $142.49 billion for the quarter.



Net sales grew 2.1 percent to $140.61 billion, and membership and other income increased 1.2 percent to $1.06 billion from last year.



Walmart U.S. comp sales increased 1.9 percent and net sales rose 1.9 percent to $92.27 billion. Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales grew 35 percent.



Sam's Club comp sales increased 0.8 percent and ecommerce sales grew 33 percent from last year. Reduced tobacco sales negatively impacted comp sales by 300 basis points.



Net sales at Walmart International grew 2.3 percent to $33.05 billion, and grew 2.2 percent to $33.04 billion in constant currency.



Initiating outlook for fiscal 2021, the company said it now expects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.00 to $5.15 per share on consolidated net sales growth of around 3 percent in constant currency. The Street is looking for earnings of $5.22 per share on net sales growth of 3.2 percent to $541.91 billion for the year.



The company said it continues to monitor the events in Chile and the Coronavirus outbreak and has not included any potential financial effects in its assumptions.



