

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Advance Auto Parts (AAP) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $95.91 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $53.44 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Advance Auto Parts reported adjusted earnings of $113.71 million or $1.64 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $2.11 billion



Advance Auto Parts earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $113.71 Mln. vs. $85.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.64 vs. $1.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.35 -Revenue (Q4): $2.11 Bln vs. $2.11 Bln last year.



