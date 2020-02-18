Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Revolution bei McDonalds, IKEA, Pokerstars - Sind mit dieser Aktie 1.000% Gewinn möglich?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 982516 ISIN: US00751Y1064 Ticker-Symbol: AWN 
Tradegate
13.02.20
18:47 Uhr
125,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,81 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
125,00
129,00
13:14
126,00
127,00
13:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC125,00+0,81 %