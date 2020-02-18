

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wabtec Corporation (WAB) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $135.7 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $34.3 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Wabtec Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $200.5 million or $1.04 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 111.6% to $2.37 billion from $1.12 billion last year.



Wabtec Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Revenue (Q4): $2.37 Bln vs. $1.12 Bln last year.



