Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Sind mit dieser Aktie 1.000% Gewinn möglich?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853862 ISIN: US3703341046 Ticker-Symbol: GRM 
Tradegate
18.02.20
12:58 Uhr
47,850 Euro
-1,550
-3,14 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL MILLS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL MILLS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,635
48,865
14:55
48,510
48,930
14:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL MILLS
GENERAL MILLS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENERAL MILLS INC47,850-3,14 %