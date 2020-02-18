Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Sind mit dieser Aktie 1.000% Gewinn möglich?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PLC7 ISIN: US26614N1028 Ticker-Symbol: 6D81 
Tradegate
18.02.20
14:39 Uhr
49,300 Euro
-0,060
-0,12 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,345
49,605
14:55
49,380
49,650
14:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DUPONT DE NEMOURS
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC49,300-0,12 %