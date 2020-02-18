Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Sind mit dieser Aktie 1.000% Gewinn möglich?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 591332 ISIN: US3434121022 Ticker-Symbol: FLU 
Tradegate
18.02.20
14:36 Uhr
15,900 Euro
-2,200
-12,15 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
FLUOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLUOR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,800
16,200
14:57
15,800
16,300
14:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FLUOR
FLUOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLUOR CORPORATION15,900-12,15 %