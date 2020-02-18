

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fluor Corp. (FLR) said that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is conducting an investigation of the company's past accounting and financial reporting. The SEC has asked documents and information related to projects for which the company recorded charges in the second quarter of 2019.



Responding to the SEC's data requests, the company is reviewing its prior period reporting and related control environment. So, the company does not expect to complete and file its annual report on Form 10-K prior to the end of February.



Meanwhile, the company said it has decided to retain the Government segment which will cease to be reported as a discontinued operation in the first quarter of 2020.



But, the company noted that its plan to sell the AMECO equipment business remains unchanged. It is the company's intent to have made significant progress with one or more potential buyers by the end of the second quarter.



For 2020, Fluor expects adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations, which includes the Government business, to be in the range of $1.40 to $1.60 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.51 per share for 2020. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

