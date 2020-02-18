

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) provided its financial outlook for fiscal 2020, saying it expects double-digit growth in earnings for the year.



For fiscal 2020, Vulcan Materials projects earnings from continuing operations of $5.20 to $5.80 per share, adjusted EBITDA of $1.385 billion to $1.485 billion, and aggregates shipments growth of 2 percent to 4 percent. The company reported adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $4.70 per share for fiscal 2019.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earnings of $5.72 per share for the year on revenues of $5.28 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'Looking ahead, demand in our markets will continue to benefit from higher levels of highway funding and continued growth in residential and nonresidential markets. This visibility into demand growth has already set the stage for solid price improvement in 2020,' said Tom Hill, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vulcan Materials.



