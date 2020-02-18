

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $137.33 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $179.21 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.5% to $2.04 billion from $2.23 billion last year.



Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $137.33 Mln. vs. $179.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.79 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q4): $2.04 Bln vs. $2.23 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de