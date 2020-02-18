

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) reported third-quarter profit per share of $0.08 compared to a loss of $0.08, a year ago. The company said its results for the quarter benefited from the multi-year investments in Myanmar, and management's strategic focus on reducing the higher manufacturing costs.



Third-quarter net sales increased 22 percent to $3.6 million from $2.9 million a year ago. Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by $287 thousand year-over-year.



The company noted that the coronavirus outbreak will impact its manufacturing facility in Shenzhen, China, as well as its supply chain.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HIGHWAY HOLDINGS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de