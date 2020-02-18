Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Sind mit dieser Aktie 1.000% Gewinn möglich?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851962 ISIN: US69331C1080 Ticker-Symbol: PCG 
Tradegate
17.02.20
10:40 Uhr
14,668 Euro
-0,276
-1,85 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PG&E CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PG&E CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,042
15,092
16:35
15,034
15,104
16:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PG&E
PG&E CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PG&E CORPORATION14,668-1,85 %