

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $112.28 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $101.46 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Extra Space Storage Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $176.20 million or $1.27 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $335.80 million from $307.35 million last year.



Extra Space Storage Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $176.20 Mln. vs. $165.49 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.27 vs. $1.22 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $335.80 Mln vs. $307.35 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

