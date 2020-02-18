

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Concho Resources Inc. (CXO):



-Earnings: -$471 million in Q4 vs. $1513 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.38 in Q4 vs. $7.55 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Concho Resources Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $206 million or $1.03 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.79 per share -Revenue: $1.25 billion in Q4 vs. $1.07 billion in the same period last year.



