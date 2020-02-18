Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Sind mit dieser Aktie 1.000% Gewinn möglich?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NJ38 ISIN: US0304201033 Ticker-Symbol: AWC 
Tradegate
18.02.20
21:39 Uhr
129,24 Euro
-0,32
-0,25 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
DJ Utilities
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
128,70
129,72
22:31
128,80
129,64
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN WATER WORKS
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC129,24-0,25 %