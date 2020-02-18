

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $132.2 million or $0.80 per share, down from $146.2 million or $0.87 per share last year.



Adjusted earnings were $1.13 per share, up from $1.04 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter.



Revenues for the quarter rose 10.2% to $676.8 million from $613.9 million last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $670.28 million.



