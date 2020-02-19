

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $98 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $112 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, American Water Works Company, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $152 million or $0.73 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $902 million from $850 million last year.



American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $152 Mln. vs. $118 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.73 vs. $0.69 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $902 Mln vs. $850 Mln last year.



