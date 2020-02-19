

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $132.2 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $146.2 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Verisk Analytics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $188.4 million or $1.13 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $676.8 million from $613.9 million last year.



Verisk Analytics Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $188.4 Mln. vs. $174.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.13 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q4): $676.8 Mln vs. $613.9 Mln last year.



