

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland consume price inflation was the highest in five months in January, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.0 percent year-on-year in January, following a 0.9 percent increase in December. A similar rate of inflation was seen in August last year.



Increase in inflation was mainly due to rise in prices of petrol, cigars, vegetables and electricity from a year ago.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.3 percent in January, after a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.2 percent annually in January and decreased 0.4 percent from the previous month.



