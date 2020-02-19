

DETTINGEN AN DER ERMS (dpa-AFX) - ElringKlinger AG (EGKLF.PK) on Wednesday reported preliminary fiscal 2019 EBIT of 61.2 million euros, down 36.4 percent from 96.2 million euros in the prior year.



Group EBIT before purchase price allocation declined 36.9 percent to 63.2 million euros from 100.2 million euros a year ago.



EBITDA for the year decreased 7.9 percent to 181.0 million euros from 196.6 million euros in the previous year.



However, revenue for the year rose 1.6 percent to 1.73 billion euros from 1.70 billion euros last year, despite challenging market conditions. Excluding the effects of foreign exchange rates and consolidation, organic growth in revenue was 0.5 percent.



ElringKlinger said it will publish its full and definitive results for the 2019 financial year as well as its outlook for the current financial year on March 30, 2020.



