Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LC38 ISIN: GB00B1FW5029 Ticker-Symbol: H3M 
Tradegate
19.02.20
10:10 Uhr
2,100 Euro
+0,156
+8,02 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,062
2,112
10:44
2,066
2,110
10:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HOCHSCHILD MINING
HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC2,100+8,02 %