

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hochschild Mining Plc. (HOC.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity shareholders of the parent from continuing operations for the year ended 31 December 2019 rose to $28.95 million or $0.06 per share from $12.84 million or $0.03 per share in the prior year.



Profit before income tax--pre-exceptional-- was up 89% at $103.4 million.



Gross revenue from continuing operations increased by 6% to $780.4 million from last year's $733.6 million due to an increase in the average precious metals prices received as well as a rise in gold sales offsetting a fall in ounces sold of silver in line with decreased silver production.



Annual net revenue grew to $755.7 million from $704.3 million last year.



The company expects attributable production in 2020 of 422,000 gold equivalent ounces or 36 million silver equivalent ounces.



The company said its board recommended a final dividend of 2.335 cents per share.



