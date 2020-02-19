Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Nach 240 % Plus- Neue Empfehlung! Die Revolution der Gold und Cannabisbranche!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LCN9 ISIN: US6907421019 Ticker-Symbol: O5Q 
Xetra
18.02.20
17:35 Uhr
58,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,85 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
OWENS CORNING Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OWENS CORNING 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,00
58,50
13:50
58,00
58,50
13:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OWENS CORNING
OWENS CORNING Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OWENS CORNING58,50-0,85 %