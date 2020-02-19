Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Nach 240 % Plus- Neue Empfehlung! Die Revolution der Gold und Cannabisbranche!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NBN0 ISIN: US25470M1099 Ticker-Symbol: EOT 
Tradegate
19.02.20
13:22 Uhr
38,600 Euro
+0,200
+0,52 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,800
39,800
13:40
39,000
39,400
13:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DISH NETWORK
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION38,600+0,52 %