

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genuine Parts Co (GPC) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $8.92 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $186.70 million, or $1.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Genuine Parts Co reported adjusted earnings of $196.66 million or $1.35 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $4.71 billion from $4.60 billion last year.



Genuine Parts Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $196.66 Mln. vs. $198.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.35 vs. $1.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.30 -Revenue (Q4): $4.71 Bln vs. $4.60 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GENUINE PARTS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de