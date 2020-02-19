

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Pirelli reported that its preliminary revenues for fiscal year 2019 were 5.32 billion euros, an increase of 2.5% from 2018. Adjusted EBIT was 917.3 million euros with a margin of 17.2%.



Italian tyre-maker expects adjusted EBIT margin growth to be 18%-19% in 2022. It expects revenues for 2022 to be at 5.8 bln euros, with average annual growth of about 3 percent.



The company projects net financial position to be negative 3.3 billion euros in 2020 and negative 2.5 billion euros in 2022.



