

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Euro area current account surolus grew in December after dropping in the previous month and the surplus for the full year 2019 was largely unchanged from a year ago, preliminary figures from the European Central Bank showed on Wednesday.



The current account surplus rose to EUR 332.561 billion from EUR 32.420 billion in November.



The surplus in the trade in goods was EUR 31 billion and that in services was EUR 6 billion. The primary income surplus was EUR 5 billion. These were partly offset by a EUR 10 billion deficit for secondary income.



For the whole of 2019, the current account surplus was EUR 362 billion or 3.1 percent of euro area GDP compared to a surplus of EUR 359 billion or 3.1 percent of euro area GDP in 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX