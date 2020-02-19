

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) are down more than 2 percent in the morning trade on Wednesday at $276.33, following news that the company will sell $2.5 billion of equity units.



The stock has traded in a range of $184.04 to $283.35 in the past 52 weeks.



Wednesday, NextEra Energy said that it has agreed to sell $2.5 billion of equity units to J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo Securities, and BofA Securities. The company expects to close the deal on February 21, 2020. NextEra Energy noted that each equity unit will be issued in a stated amount of $50.



The expected net proceeds of $2.42 billion from the sale will be added to the general funds of NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, to be used to fund investments in energy as well as power projects, and for other general corporate purposes.



