

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Daimler decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting that Timotheus Höttges be elected to the Supervisory Board as a member representing the shareholders with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting held on April 1, 2020 until the end of the Annual General Meeting that passes a resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the fourth financial year after the beginning of his term of office.



Daimler said that Paul Achleitner will step down from the Supervisory Board of the company after ten years on April 1, 2020. In a letter to Manfred Bischoff, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, he announced at an early stage that he did not intend to stand for a third term of office.



