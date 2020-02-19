

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgian consumers were less pessimistic for a second straight month in February, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -4 from -6 in January. In December, the reading was -8.



This new boost of confidence is reflected in all components of the indicator, except in the forecasts for the economic situation in Belgium, the bank said.



Consumers' optimism about future developments on the labor market strengthened further. Households are now expecting their financial situation to improve again in the coming twelve months and are planning to save more, the survey results showed.



