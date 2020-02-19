

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) announced a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $104.06 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $153.51 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Synopsys, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $156.67 million or $1.01 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $834.38 million from $820.40 million last year.



Synopsys, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $156.67 Mln. vs. $164.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.01 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q1): $834.38 Mln vs. $820.40 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.96 - $1.01 Next quarter revenue guidance: $820 - $850 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.60 - $3.65 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $5.18 - $5.25



