

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $344 million, or $2.06 per share. This compares with $324 million, or $1.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $2.64 billion from $2.68 billion last year.



Pioneer Natural Resources Co. earnings at a glance:



