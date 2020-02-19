Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Nach 240 % Plus- Neue Empfehlung! Die Revolution der Gold und Cannabisbranche!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 890167 ISIN: US0126531013 Ticker-Symbol: AMC 
Tradegate
19.02.20
21:58 Uhr
82,20 Euro
+0,03
+0,04 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,92
82,75
19.02.
82,10
82,72
19.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALBEMARLE
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION82,20+0,04 %