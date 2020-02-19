

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Albemarle Corporation (ALB) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $90.39 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $129.60 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Albemarle Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $184.27 million or $1.73 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $992.56 million from $921.70 million last year.



Albemarle Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $184.27 Mln. vs. $163.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.73 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.74 -Revenue (Q4): $992.56 Mln vs. $921.70 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALBEMARLE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de