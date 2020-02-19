

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) reported that its fourth-quarter net income declined by 19% year-on-year to 343 million euros (down 21% at constant currency). Basic earnings per share was down 17% to 1.14 euros (decline of 20% at constant currency). On an adjusted basis, basic earnings per share increased by 6% to 1.36 euros (up 3% at constant currency).



Fourth quarter revenue increased by 7% (up 4% at constant currency) to 4.58 billion euros. Organic growth was at 5%. Adjusted revenue increased by 6% (up 4% at constant currency) to 4.55 billion euros.



For the full year 2019, basic earnings per share decreased by 39% to 3.96 euros (down 41% at constant currency). On an adjusted basis, basic earnings per share rose 3% to 4.52 euros (down 1% at constant currency). Full year revenue rose by 6% to 17.48 billion euros (an increase of 2% at constant currency). Organic growth in revenue was at 5%. Adjusted revenue increased by 8% (up 5% at constant currency) to 17.33 billion euros.



For 2020, Fresenius Medical Care projects revenue and net income to grow at a mid to high single digit rate. The guidance is in constant currency and exclude special items.



The General Partner and the Supervisory Board will propose a new dividend of 1.20 euros per share, to the AGM in May 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de