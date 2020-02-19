

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Albemarle Corp. (ALB) said, for 2020, the company projects adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of $4.80 - $5.10, a decline of 16% - 21% from previous year. Net sales are projected to decline in a range of 2% - 3% to $3.48 - $3.53 billion.



Fourth quarter adjusted EPS was $1.73, up 13% from prior year. Net sales were $993 million, increased 8%, including an unfavorable currency exchange impact of 1%.



Full year 2019 adjusted earnings per share was $6.04, an increase of 10% over previous year. Net sales were $3.6 billion, an increase of 6%, including an unfavorable foreign exchange impact of 1%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALBEMARLE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de