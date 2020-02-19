

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Noble Corporation plc (NE) announced, at the close of the next AGM, Julie Robertson will resign as President and Chief Executive Officer. He will take on the newly created role of an executive Chairman of the Board. The company will appoint Robert Eifler, currently Senior Vice President, Commercial, as President and Chief Executive Officer.



Excluding items, Noble Corporation plc reported an adjusted net loss attributable to the company for the three months ended December 31, 2019 of $83 million, or $0.33 per share, on total revenues of $287 million.



