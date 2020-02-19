Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Nach 240 % Plus- Neue Empfehlung! Die Revolution der Gold und Cannabisbranche!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856427 ISIN: US8965221091 Ticker-Symbol: TTA 
Frankfurt
19.02.20
08:00 Uhr
20,400 Euro
+0,600
+3,03 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,800
22,000
19.02.
20,400
20,600
19.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TRINITY INDUSTRIES
TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC20,400+3,03 %