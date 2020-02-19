

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) announced, for the full year 2020, the company anticipates earnings per share of between $1.15 and $1.35 and top line revenues of between $2.5 billion and $2.7 billion.



Fourth-quarter adjusted EPS increased 35% year over year to $0.35 and excludes $0.09 per share related to restructuring activities and $0.08 per share related to the effects of a one-time, non-cash, deferred tax impact related to planned expansion of Maintenance Services operations. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.31, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fourth-quarter revenues were $850.7 million, up 15.7% year over year. Analysts expected revenue of $807.6 million for the quarter.



Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. were up 8% after hours.



