

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trinity Industries (TRN) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $21.6 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $27.3 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Trinity Industries reported adjusted earnings of $111.9 million or $0.35 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% to $850.7 million from $735.0 million last year.



Trinity Industries earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $111.9 Mln. vs. $102.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.35 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q4): $850.7 Mln vs. $735.0 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TRINITY INDUSTRIES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de