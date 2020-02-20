

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $81 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $306 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Host Hotels & Resorts reported adjusted earnings of $292 million or $0.41 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.2% to $1.33 billion from $1.36 billion last year.



Host Hotels & Resorts earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $292 Mln. vs. $315 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.12 -Revenue (Q4): $1.33 Bln vs. $1.36 Bln last year.



