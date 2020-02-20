

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Life Storage Inc. (LSI) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $43.50 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $92.31 million, or $1.98 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Life Storage Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $67.14 million or $1.44 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $147.55 million from $138.26 million last year.



Life Storage Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $67.14 Mln. vs. $64.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.44 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q4): $147.55 Mln vs. $138.26 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $.136 - $1.40



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

