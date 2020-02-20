

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KLUCQ.OB):



-Earnings: -$11 million in Q4 vs. $24 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.66 in Q4 vs. $1.41 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $29 million or $1.79 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.74 per share -Revenue: $369 million in Q4 vs. $389 million in the same period last year.



