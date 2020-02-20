

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lodging real estate investment trust Host Hotels & Resorts (HST), while reporting fourth-quarter earnings, said it expects fiscal 2020 net income to be in the range of $496 million to $539 million and earnings per share in the range of $0.69 to $0.75.



In fiscal 2019, net income was $932 million or $1.26 per share.



On average, 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.75 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



NAREIT FFO per share is expected to be $1.65 to $1.71, compared to last year's $1.70 per share.



The company projects adjusted EBITDAre between $1.36 billion and $1.41 billion, compared to last year's $1.53 billion.



Total revenues under GAAP is expected to be down 3 percent to 4.6 percent from previous year's $5.47 billion.



For 2020, the company expects comparable hotel RevPAR at constant rates to be flat to up 1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de